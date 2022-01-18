3 Pennsylvania officers charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility

(CNN) Three Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, police officers were charged Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility while she exited a high school football game on August 27, 2021, prosecutors said.

Officers Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney were each charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter, one count of involuntary manslaughter, as well as 10 counts of reckless endangerment, according to the criminal complaints.

Manslaughter charges were "appropriate" in this case rather than murder in the third degree because there was no evidence of malice, according to a press release from Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer's office.

CNN has reached out to all three officers as well as their attorneys for comment. CNN has also reached out to the Sharon Hill Police Department.

The incident occurred when two teens, Angelo "AJ" Ford and Hasein Strand , opened fire in a dispute outside a suburban Philadelphia high school football game, according to the complaint. In response to the gunshots, the three officers who were monitoring the exit of the football game at the time, discharged their weapons at a vehicle traveling on the street between the officers and the football stadium and spectators leaving the game.