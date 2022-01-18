New Jersey becomes second state to require Asian American history to be taught in schools

(CNN) New Jersey will soon require Asian American history to be taught in public schools.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation on Tuesday that will make it mandatory for K-12 schools to include Asian American and Pacific Islander history in their curriculums starting on the 2022-2023 school year. The move makes New Jersey the second state in the nation to require the curriculum change, after Illinois.

"By teaching students about the history and heritage of our AAPI community, we can ensure that the diversity of our state is reflected in our curriculum and create a more tolerant and knowledgeable future for New Jersey. I am proud to sign these bills into law," Murphy said in a statement.

In addition, another law will establish a Commission for Asian American Heritage within the state's Department of Education. One of the commission's goals will be to provide guidance to public and nonpublic schools in the "implementation of historical, cultural and educational programs concerning people of Asian and Asian American descent," and help develop curriculum guidelines.

Make Us Visible NJ , a coalition of students, parents, educators and community members who led the efforts in support of the bills, said the new laws are "a concrete way to prevent anti-Asian hate and support the mental health of Asian American children."

