LAPD searches for a man who stabbed and killed a 24-year-old store employee

Los Angeles (CNN) Los Angeles police are looking for the assailant who killed a store employee in the city's Hancock Park neighborhood.

The killer stabbed Brianna Kupfer, 24, with a knife before fleeing down the back alley of the store last Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.

The attacker was not known to the victim and was a random walk-in to the store, LAPD said. Police have not publicized the name of the store but said it's located in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue.

Police believe the suspect is homeless and described him as a tall, thin Black man wearing a white N95 mask. He wore a dark hoodie, dark skinny jeans, dark shoes and was carrying a dark backpack.

The victim, from Pacific Palisades, was enrolled in extension courses at UCLA, the university said.

Read More