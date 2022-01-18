Authorities found the body of a missing woman days after charging her boyfriend with her killing

(CNN) Divers from the Fresno County, California, Sheriff's Office embarked on a "dangerous dive operation" this week and recovered the body of Missy Hernandez, who was last seen more than a month ago, authorities announced Tuesday.

The recovery came just days after Hernandez's boyfriend, Ramon Jimenez, was charged with murder.

Hernandez's body was recovered Sunday from the California Aqueduct, Sheriff Margaret Mims said at a news conference.

Her body was discovered weighed down beneath the surface, said Mims, who did not provide additional details.

The delicate dive operation took about three hours, as divers searched in the cold waters. Each diver could only go beneath the surface for about 30 minutes at a time and could not touch the bottom of the aqueduct as the disruption of silt on the bottom obscured visibility, Mims explained.

