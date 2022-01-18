(CNN) The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of four inmates who claim they were given the drug Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 without their consent.

The suit accuses the Washington County Detention Center, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, jail physician Dr. Robert Karas and Karas Correctional Health of administering Ivermectin to the inmates without prior informed consent as to the nature, contents or potential side effects of the drug.

Plaintiffs Edrick Floreal-Wooten, Jeremiah Little, Julio Gonzales, and Dayman Blackburn allege they were deceived over a period of days -- and possibly weeks -- after receiving "high amounts" of Ivermectin.

The lawsuit, filed on January 13 in the US District Court of Western Arkansas, states that the plaintiffs say they were given Ivermectin as early as November 2020, but didn't become aware of the treatment until July 2021 -- instead being told their treatment consisted of "vitamins," "antibiotics," and/or "steroids."

In August 2021 at a county budget hearing Sheriff Tim Helder confirmed that Karas Correctional Health had been prescribing Ivermectin as a treatment at the detention center, the ACLU said in a news release

