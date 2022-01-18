(CNN)Adam Lucio has been a wheelchair user since he was a child. After playing wheelchair basketball for Oklahoma State University, he now hopes to become a professional adaptive triathlete and take part in Iron Man contests alongside able-bodied competitors.
Wearable tech is a key part of his training regimen. When playing basketball, tennis, taking on marathons or competing in wheelchair racing, he wears a smart watch. In the pool, Lucio wears FORM Smart Swim Goggles.
Worn like normal goggles, the Smart Swim Goggles feature an augmented reality heads-up display that allows you to track your progress as you swim, letting you know your speed, distance, and biometric data like heart rate.
"Tech like the smart goggles really helps out tracking my times, my metrics, and helps me progress in my training," says Lucio. "The goggles are really helping me pursue my paratriathlete goals."
Athletes are increasingly using wearable tech to push the boundaries of human ability. These devices are designed to provide an objective way of recording physical performance, turning professional sports into a calculable science.