Athletes are increasingly using wearable tech to push the boundaries of human ability. FORM Smart Swim Goggles feature an augmented heads-up display and trackers that monitor a swimmer's performance in the pool. As well as displaying data through the goggles, it also sends data to the user's smartphone.

Champion marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge uses Abbott Libre Sense technology which monitors glucose levels in athletes through a skin implant and tracking band combo.

Teslasuit is a full-body haptic sensor monitoring suit and offers self-coaching methods during training. For example, the tech can send an electrical pulse to alert the user of poor technique in their baseball swing.

STATSports Apex Athlete series is a vest system that uses GPS to track and analyze performance. Designed with team field sports in mind, the tech is approved by FIFA and used in the English Premier League.

The Catapult One system tracks players with a smart vest, monitoring pod and accompanying app. The vests are used by many teams in the English Premier League, and every NFL team in the US.

The Nextiles KineticPro Sleeve is designed for professional baseball pitchers to improve their pitching technique. Data is tracked by the Nextiles' smart thread in the sleeve and streamed in real-time via Bluetooth technology to a smartphone.

WHOOP Body is a collection of smart garments from outerwear to intimates which all connect to a tracking and monitoring device.

Sensoria smart socks track your speed, calories, altitude and distance as well as running technique. The socks use smart textiles and have a built-in pocket for a device that can measure foot landing technique and identify injury-prone running styles.