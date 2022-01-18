From smart goggles to electric jumpsuits: How athletes are pushing boundaries with the help of wearable tech

By Nadia Leigh-Hewitson, CNN

Updated 3:35 AM ET, Tue January 18, 2022

Athletes are increasingly using wearable tech to push the boundaries of human ability. FORM Smart Swim Goggles feature an augmented heads-up display and trackers that monitor a swimmer's performance in the pool. As well as displaying data through the goggles, it also sends data to the user's smartphone.
Champion marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge uses Abbott Libre Sense technology which monitors glucose levels in athletes through a skin implant and tracking band combo.
Teslasuit is a full-body haptic sensor monitoring suit and offers self-coaching methods during training. For example, the tech can send an electrical pulse to alert the user of poor technique in their baseball swing.
STATSports Apex Athlete series is a vest system that uses GPS to track and analyze performance. Designed with team field sports in mind, the tech is approved by FIFA and used in the English Premier League.
The Catapult One system tracks players with a smart vest, monitoring pod and accompanying app. The vests are used by many teams in the English Premier League, and every NFL team in the US.
The Nextiles KineticPro Sleeve is designed for professional baseball pitchers to improve their pitching technique. Data is tracked by the Nextiles' smart thread in the sleeve and streamed in real-time via Bluetooth technology to a smartphone.
WHOOP Body is a collection of smart garments from outerwear to intimates which all connect to a tracking and monitoring device.
Sensoria smart socks track your speed, calories, altitude and distance as well as running technique. The socks use smart textiles and have a built-in pocket for a device that can measure foot landing technique and identify injury-prone running styles.
Wayband is a device that uses super-precise GPS to direct the wearer with small vibrations, allowing those with visual impairments, like French paratriathlete Charles-Edouard Catherinee (pictured left), to run independently.
The Catapult One system tracks players with a smart vest, monitoring pod and accompanying app. The vests are used by many teams in the English Premier League, and every NFL team in the US.
The Nextiles KineticPro Sleeve is designed for professional baseball pitchers to improve their pitching technique. Data is tracked by the Nextiles' smart thread in the sleeve and streamed in real-time via Bluetooth technology to a smartphone.
WHOOP Body is a collection of smart garments from outerwear to intimates which all connect to a tracking and monitoring device.
WHOOP Body is a collection of smart garments from outerwear to intimates which all connect to a tracking and monitoring device.
WHOOP Body is a collection of smart garments from outerwear to intimates which all connect to a tracking and monitoring device.
Sensoria smart socks track your speed, calories, altitude and distance as well as running technique. The socks use smart textiles and have a built-in pocket for a device that can measure foot landing technique and identify injury-prone running styles.
Sensoria smart socks track your speed, calories, altitude and distance as well as running technique. The socks use smart textiles and have a built-in pocket for a device that can measure foot landing technique and identify injury-prone running styles.
Wayband is a device that uses super-precise GPS to direct the wearer with small vibrations, allowing those with visual impairments, like French paratriathlete Charles-Edouard Catherinee (pictured left), to run independently.
Wayband is a device that uses super-precise GPS to direct the wearer with small vibrations, allowing those with visual impairments, like French paratriathlete Charles-Edouard Catherinee (pictured left), to run independently.
(CNN)Adam Lucio has been a wheelchair user since he was a child. After playing wheelchair basketball for Oklahoma State University, he now hopes to become a professional adaptive triathlete and take part in Iron Man contests alongside able-bodied competitors.

Wearable tech is a key part of his training regimen. When playing basketball, tennis, taking on marathons or competing in wheelchair racing, he wears a smart watch. In the pool, Lucio wears FORM Smart Swim Goggles.
Worn like normal goggles, the Smart Swim Goggles feature an augmented reality heads-up display that allows you to track your progress as you swim, letting you know your speed, distance, and biometric data like heart rate.
    Adaptive athlete Adam Lucio says that wearable tech like the FORM Smart Swim Goggles is the future of training.
    "Tech like the smart goggles really helps out tracking my times, my metrics, and helps me progress in my training," says Lucio. "The goggles are really helping me pursue my paratriathlete goals."
      Athletes are increasingly using wearable tech to push the boundaries of human ability. These devices are designed to provide an objective way of recording physical performance, turning professional sports into a calculable science.
