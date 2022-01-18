Matthew Stafford gets first career NFL playoff win as LA Rams blow out Arizona Cardinals

(CNN) NFL veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford got his first career playoff victory on Monday night as the Los Angeles Rams comfortably beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-11.

Stafford, who is in his first season with the Rams after spending his first 12 with the Detroit Lions, threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another in the final game of NFL Super Wild Card weekend.

Superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who signed midway through the season after leaving the Cleveland Browns, caught his first career playoff touchdown, while also throwing a 40-yard pass on a trick play to set up the Rams' fourth touchdown.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp continued his excellent season with a touchdown catch as well as 61 yards receiving.

The Rams raced into a 28-0 lead in the first playoff game at SoFi Stadium, the site of Super Bowl 56 next month.

