Golden State Warriors distance themselves from team investor who said: 'Nobody cares about what's happening to the Uyghurs'

(CNN) The Golden State Warriors have distanced themselves from comments made by Chamath Palihapitiya, a part owner who said that "nobody cares about what's happening to the Uyghurs."

Palihapitiya made the comment on the "All-in Podcast" on Saturday, after co-host Jason Calacanis brought up US President Joe Biden's "very strong" stance on the alleged human rights abuses faced by the Uyghur minority in China.

"Nobody cares about what's happening to the Uyghurs, okay? You bring it up because you really care, and I think it's nice that you care, the rest of us don't care," Palihapitiya said, while Calacanis reacted in surprise.

"I'm just telling you...a very hard, ugly truth. Of all the things I care about, yes, it is below my line."

Co-host David Sacks said the average person would care when the topic is presented to them, but Palihapitiya continued: "I care about the fact that our economy could turn on a dime if China invades Taiwan ... I care about climate change ... I care about America's crippling and decrepit health care infrastructure.

