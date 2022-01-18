A Star Wars-themed pet bed, hypoallergenic grooming wipes, a cactus shaped scratching post, and healthy bacon, egg, and cheese flavored treats are just some of the pet items from Chewy that our readers loved most for their dogs and cats last year. Shop these and more fun toys, treats, and pet supplies from Chewy below.

Frisco 57-inch Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo ($59; chewy.com)

Frisco 57-inch Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo Chewy

It’s no wonder this sprawling cat tree is a reader favorite; with multiple platform perches, dangling toys, scratching posts, and fleece-lined apartments, it’s an all-in-one hangout spot for fun, exercise, and of course, catnaps.

Nature’s Miracle Just For Cats Advanced High Sided Corner Cat Litter Box ($24; chewy.com)

Nature's Miracle Just For Cats Advanced High Sided Corner Cat Litter Box Chewy

Every cat needs a litter box and this one from Nature’s Miracle is spacious with extra high walls to keep kitty litter contained and mess-free.

Lucky Champ Cat Litter Pan ($22; chewy.com)

Lucky Champ Cat Litter Pan Chewy

For smaller cats, this Lucky Champ Cat Litter Pan features a low-entry front for easy access and convenience. Plus, it’s made from non-porous plastic that won’t absorb funky odors or stains.

ChomChom Roller Limited Edition Pet Hair Remover ($28; chewy.com)

ChomChom Roller Limited Edition Pet Hair Remover Chewy

Pet owners love the ChomChom roller hair remover — and for good reason. This roller is 100-percent reusable and doesn’t require any messy paper or tape. Instead, it creates an electrostatic charge when swept back and forth which locks in pet hair and dander.

Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool (starting at $19; chewy.com)

Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool Chewy

A portable puppy swimming pool that doesn’t require any inflating? That’s right! This top-rated dog swimming pool can be easily unfolded on any flat surface and filled with water for splashing and playing during those dog days of summer.

Chuckit! Ultra Rubber Ball Tough Dog Toy ($10, originally $14; chewy.com)

Chuckit! Ultra Rubber Ball Tough Dog Toy Chewy

These ultra-durable and bouncy rubber balls can stand up to any game of fetch. They even float on water.

Chuckit! Classic Launcher Dog Toy ($11, originally $15; chewy.com)

Chuckit! Classic Launcher Dog Toy Chewy

For added fun, snag the Chuckit! Classic Launcher that can toss balls three times as far as normal. Bonus: You can even use it to pick up those slobbery balls upon return hands-free.

Nature’s Miracle Just For Cats Litter Scoop & Caddy ($6, originally $9; chewy.com)

Nature's Miracle Just For Cats Advanced High Sided Corner Cat Litter Box Chewy

No one likes a dirty litter box, but this two-in-one scoop and caddy system makes cleaning up after your cat quick and easy. Plus, it has an antimicrobial coating to keep bacteria at bay.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Covered Cat & Dog Bed ($28; chewy.com)

Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Covered Cat & Dog Bed Chewy

Calling all Star Wars fans! This Mandalorian-themed bed is the ultimate hideaway nap spot for cats and dogs. This ultra plush Grogu-inspired bed is soft, comfy, and machine-washable, too.

Frisco Steel-Framed Elevated Dog Bed ($26; chewy.com)

Frisco Steel-Framed Elevated Dog Bed Chewy

Another one of our readers’ favorite pet beds is this Frisco Steel-Framed Elevated Dog Bed, which is made from a durable and breathable PVC-coated fabric that helps to keep your pup cool while resting.

Virbac C.E.T. Enzymatic Dog & Cat Poultry Flavor Toothpaste ($10, originally $16; chewy.com)

Virbac C.E.T. Enzymatic Dog & Cat Poultry Flavor Toothpaste Chewy

Brushing your pet’s teeth is extremely important to their health and this poultry-flavored toothpaste is designed to taste appealing to cats and dogs. It is specifically formulated with a non-foaming agent which allows your pet to easily swallow it for a safe and effective cleaning.

Frisco Cat Tracks Butterfly Cat Toy ($11; chewy.com)

Frisco Cat Tracks Butterfly Cat Toy Chewy

Cats will be entertained for hours with this adorable floating butterfly track toy that’s complete with three levels of rolling balls and a floating butterfly for endless chasing and swatting.

KONG Cozie Marvin the Moose Plush Dog Toy ($7, originally $11; chewy.com)

KONG Cozie Marvin the Moose Plush Dog Toy Chewy

One of our readers’ favorite dog toys is the KONG Cozie Marvin the Moose Plush Toy. Made with a soft, plush outside and extra layers of durable material on the inside, this cute moose is cuddly and can stand up to tough chewers.

Frisco Hypoallergenic Grooming Wipes with Aloe for Dogs & Cats ($6; chewy.com)

Frisco Hypoallergenic Grooming Wipes with Aloe for Dogs & Cats Chewy

Keeping your pet fresh and clean between baths has never been easier thanks to these grooming wipes. Made with a coconut-derived cleanser, pro-vitamin B5, and organic aloe vera juice, these hypoallergenic wipes are gentle, soothing, and nourishing.

Frisco Handle Rope Tennis Ball Dog Toy ($3, originally $4; chewy.com)

Frisco Handle Rope Tennis Ball Dog Toy Chewy

Playing fetch with your pup is even more fun thanks to this colorful rope tennis ball toy that’s easy to spot and super durable.

Blue Buffalo Health Bars Baked with Bacon, Egg & Cheese Dog Treats ($5, originally $7; chewy.com)

Blue Buffalo Health Bars Baked with Bacon, Egg & Cheese Dog Treats Chewy

You can feel good about treating your pup to these delicious bacon, egg and cheese-flavored treats, which are baked with all natural ingredients, fruits, veggies, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants.

iPrimio Cat Litter Trapper EZ Clean Mat ($33, originally $50; chewy.com)

iPrimio Cat Litter Trapper EZ Clean Mat Chewy

If you have a messy cat, then this water-repellent Litter Trapper EZ Clean Mat is for you. Simply place this mat outside of the litter box to catch any mess that they make. The best part? It has two layers that can be pulled apart for easy cleaning.

Pet Zone IQ Treat Dispenser Ball Dog Toy (starting at $10, originally $12; chewy.com)

Pet Zone IQ Treat Dispenser Ball Dog Toy Chewy

Challenge your dog mentally and physically with this fun treat dispensing toy. It even has adjustable difficulty levels to keep up with ultra-smart pups.

Frisco Cactus Cat Scratching Post (starting at $17; chewy.com)

Frisco Cactus Cat Scratching Post Chewy

Cats can stretch, climb and nuzzle up to this adorable cactus-shaped scratching post. It features plush fabric as well as a center wrapped in sisal rope for endless scratching fun.

Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats ($34, originally $38; chewy.com)

Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats Chewy

Hate brushing your dog’s teeth? Greenies Dental Treats are a great alternative that help to freshen your pup’s breath and remove plaque and tartar build up.