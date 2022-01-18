Bed Bath & Beyond sales are the kind of thing we hold out for when it comes to making our home organization and redecorating dreams a reality, and right now the homewares company is really going big with a huge sale on storage and organization.

The Big Storage and Org Event just kicked off today and will run through the end of the month. We’re talking discounts on refrigerator and cabinet organization, bathroom cosmetics and toiletry holders, baskets for around the house and even an adorable bookshelf for the nursery.

Shop our kitchen, bathroom, closet, bedroom and other picks from the sale below — but some items are selling out fast, so don’t wait to order.

Kitchen and dining

Rubbermaid Brilliance 22-Piece Food Storage Container Set ($35.24, originally $46.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Rubbermaid Brilliance 22-Piece Food Storage Container Set Bed Bath & Beyond

Prep meals and store the subsequent leftovers in these dishwasher- and microwave-safe containers that won’t warp or bend with use.

Squared Away Drawer Dividers in Bamboo, Set of 2 ($11.25, originally $15; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Squared Away Drawer Dividers in Bamboo, Set of 2 Bed Bath & Beyond

Get more space out of your kitchen drawer situation with these dividers, which can help keep your spatulas, utensils and other kitchen necessities perfectly separated and ready for use.

Squared Away Utensil Expandable Bamboo Flatware Organizer ($22.50, originally $30; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Squared Away Utensil Expandable Bamboo Flatware Organizer Bed Bath & Beyond

Start your new year off with a more organized kitchen, courtesy of this organizer that keeps utensils neatly organized in your drawers and more easily accessible during crucial cooking moments.

Squared Away 10.5-Inch Acacia Wood Deep Turntable Organizer ($22.50, originally $30; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Squared Away 10.5-Inch Acacia Wood Deep Turntable Organizer Bed Bath & Beyond

With modern good looks that’ll stand up over time, this turntable has a smooth wheel and raised sides so nothing falls out.

Honey-Can-Do 8-Piece Wire Wall Grid ($34.99, originally $41.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Honey-Can-Do 8-Piece Wire Wall Grid Bed Bath & Beyond

Perfect for kitchens, this on-trend wire grid is totally practical and 100% utilitarian. Hang spatulas, hold oils and clip potholders so everything you need at a moment’s notice is right where you want it.

Bedroom and closet

Squared Away Arrow Weave Underbed Bags, Set of 2 ($16.50, originally $22; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Squared Away Arrow Weave Underbed Bags, Set of 2 Bed Bath & Beyond

These under bed storage bags hold occasionally used sweaters, extra towels, spare bedding and more — and look good doing it too.

Honey-Can-Do Freestanding Closet with Clothes Rack and Shelves ($71.99, originally $93.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Honey-Can-Do Freestanding Closet with Clothes Rack and Shelves Bed Bath & Beyond

This freestanding rack gives you bonus storage space in a small bedroom or narrow entryway, and the clean lines keep tight spaces easy on the eyes.

Squared Away Velvet Slim Suit Hangers, Set of 50 ($22.50, originally $30; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Squared Away Velvet Slim Suit Hangers, Set of 50 Bed Bath & Beyond

These velvet hangers keep clothes from sliding off into a pile on the floor of your closet, and at $7.50 off, you can go ahead and replace all your plastic hangers now.

Honey-Can-Do Kids Collection 3-Tier Book Rack, Set of 3 ($53.99, originally $62.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Honey-Can-Do Kids Collection 3-Tier Book Rack, Set of 3 Bed Bath & Beyond

This bookshelf’s soft shelves hold toys, books and more, and the mint green colorway adds a pop to any nursery room’s aesthetic.

Multi-use storage

Squared Away 6-Cube Organizer ($52.50, originally $70; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Squared Away 6-Cube Organizer Bed Bath & Beyond

Perfect for dorm rooms and apartments, this bookshelf/dresser/nightstand/extra spot for dishes is truly whatever you need it to be — just add storage baskets as needed.

Squared Away Large Stacking Storage Bin with Bamboo Lid ($18.75, originally $25; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Squared Away Large Stacking Storage Bin with Bamboo Lid Bed Bath & Beyond

Perfect for any room of the house, this storage bin keeps office goods, craft supplies, spices, toys and more neatly and stylishly contained.

Honey-Can-Do 12-Drawer Rolling Storage and Craft Cart Organizer ($82.99, originally $115.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Honey-Can-Do 12-Drawer Rolling Storage and Craft Cart Organizer Bed Bath & Beyond

Wheel this handy cart into the office or playroom to keep everything off the floor and in its assigned place. With 10 drawers of varying depths, there’s enough room for it all.

Honey-Can-Do Coastal 3-Piece Woven Nesting Storage Bins Set in Natural ($61.99, originally $86.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Honey-Can-Do Coastal 3-Piece Woven Nesting Storage Bed Bath & Beyond

Whether you opt to store towels, toys, blankets, or dirty laundry in these, this trio of baskets will come in handy around the house to help reduce clutter but keep frequently used items close at hand.

Honey-Can-Do Backseat Center Organizer ($33.29, originally $36.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Honey-Can-Do Backseat Center Organizer Bed Bath & Beyond

If you tend to spend most of your day going places in your car, this backseat organizer will help keep snacks, masks, hand sanitizer, tissues and more all handy and in one compartmentalized spot.

Bathroom

Squared Away Under-the-Sink Large Stacking Box ($18.75, originally $25; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Squared Away Under-the-Sink Large Stacking Box Bed Bath & Beyond

Perfect for storing extra toiletries, first aid and more, this stacking box is transparent to make seeing in easy and has flat lids to keep under sink vertical towers stable.

Squared Away Over-the-Door Towel Bar ($12, originally $16; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Squared Away Over-the-Door Towel Bar Bed Bath & Beyond

If you can’t drill into your bathroom walls, this over-door towel bar is a great plan B. It’s available in black for a more modern vibe or nickel if something more traditional is your thing.

Squared Away 3-Drawer Wide Stackable Cosmetic Organizer ($18.75, originally $25; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Squared Away 3-Drawer Wide Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Bed Bath & Beyond

Keep your makeup organized and easy to grab during the morning rush with this cosmetics organizer, which features three wide drawers and takes up very little space.

Honey-Can-Do Cotton Coil Baskets, Set of 3 ($59.99, originally $69.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Honey-Can-Do Cotton Coil Baskets, Set of 3 Bed Bath & Beyond

Use these soft baskets in the bathroom to store towels and toiletries, or split them up between rooms to hold art supplies, books, baby essentials and more.