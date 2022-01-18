(CNN) Pandas are famously picky eaters. They only consume bamboo -- a poor quality diet low in fat.

But the creatures appear to have evolved to get the most out of what they do eat, according to a new study.

Their gut bacteria changes in late spring and early summer when bamboo is at its most nutritious -- while it's sprouting protein-rich green shoots. The bacteria makes the bear gain more weight and store more fat, which researchers said may compensate for a lack of nutrients later in the year, when bamboo plants have only fibrous leaves to chomp on.

"We've known these pandas have a different set of gut microbiota during the shoot-eating season for a long time, and it's very obvious that they are chubbier during this time of the year," said lead study author Guangping Huang, a researcher for the Institute of Zoology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in a news release.

The study was published on Tuesday in the journal Cell Reports.

Read More