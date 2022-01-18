The bears and the bees: How honey is helping to save the spectacled bear

Photos: The spectacled bear, the species on which the character Paddington Bear is based, gets its name from the yellowish-white marks around its eyes that can look like a pair of glasses. Hide Caption 1 of 14

It's South America's only bear species and lives in the mountainous regions and dry forests stretching from Venezuela as far south as Bolivia.

But the bears face an uncertain future as populations are in decline. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which lists the species as vulnerable, estimates that fewer than 10,000 individuals remain across the entire continent.

The main threats are habitat loss, climate change and human-bear conflict. Cub survival rates are declining as mother bears find it more difficult to find food.

Spectacled bears usually feed on shoots and fruit, but some -- like this one photographed by a camera trap in Peru -- are starving. This can lead to them killing livestock, which leads to farmers killing bears in retaliation.

The dry forests where some bear populations are found, such as in Peru (pictured) and other regions, are critically endangered. The open and arid landscape is becoming increasingly fragmented and is vulnerable to extreme weather events such as drought or flooding.

During the dry season, spectacled bears rely on small pools of water that are sparsely distributed through the region.

Typically timid and elusive mammals, little is known about the species. But there are efforts to discover more about the creatures and protect them. The Spectacled Bear Conservation Society (SBC) based in Peru is working to create and maintain protected areas of pristine habitat through the bears' range.

Bolivian conservationist Ximena Velez-Liendo (pictured) is also devoted to protecting the species in the inter-Andean dry forests of Bolivia.

Her project not only monitors the bear population in the region, but it trains local people as beekeepers. This offers them an economic alternative to cattle ranching, therefore reducing habitat loss and human-bear conflict.

The key message from both the SBC and Velez-Liendo is that protecting the bear protects the whole ecosystem. Spectacled bears are considered both a keystone and an umbrella species, meaning that they play a vital role in the survival of the whole ecosystem.

Velez-Liendo says that thanks to the research into bears, scientists now have access to more information on the wider ecosystem. In the project site in Bolivia, photos have been captured of species that had never before been seen in the area, such as a wildcat known as Geoffroy's leopard (pictured).

Pumas (pictured), also called mountain lions or cougars, have also been spotted, as has the critically endangered chinchilla rat.