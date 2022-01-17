Residents save driver after car sinks in frozen river

(CNN) Residents near Ottawa used a kayak to save a woman whose car plunged into icy water after she drove on a frozen river, police said in a statement.

The residents didn't know why the driver was on the Rideau River on Sunday. People who witnessed the incident posted videos on social media showing the vehicle speeding across the ice.

Lynda Douglas Kurylowicz, who posted a series of photos online -- including one of the driver taking selfies while standing on the sinking car -- told CNN she grabbed her phone after she heard the car driving on the ice.

Kurylowicz said she was in disbelief when she saw the car driving on the frozen river and described the driver's decision to take a selfie during the ordeal as "cavalier."

Shortly afterward, Kurylowicz called 911 when she heard the ice crack and saw the car start to sink.

