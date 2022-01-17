Here are the Martin Luther King Jr. words that inspire today's social justice leaders
Updated 8:11 AM ET, Mon January 17, 2022
(CNN)More than a half a century has passed since the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial calling for freedom and equality -- and the fight for social justice appears to be far from over.
Activists and athletes fighting for equality in the Black, Latino, Asian American, Native American and Muslim American communities took a moment to reflect on King's words when asked by CNN last year.
They shared their thoughts weeks after the insurrection at the US Capitol and months after the police killing of George Floyd sparked widespread protests and rekindled the Black Lives Matter movement.
A year later, their views remain relevant as more than a dozen states have moved to enact restrictive voting laws and King's family demands action on federal voting rights legislation.
Each of the activists and athletes who spoke with CNN selected a quote from the civil rights movement leader and shared why it resonates with them. Here are their responses, some of which have been edited for clarity:
Dolores Huerta
Huerta, a Mexican American civil rights icon, formed a farmworkers union with Cesar Chavez and is president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation. She chose a quote from King's speech titled "The Three Evils of Society."
Why did Huerta pick that quote?
"Racism is a sickness. Many Americans with that sickness stormed the nation's Capitol recently as racism feeds fascism. Racism stems from ignorance and creates, hate, fear violence and destruction," Huerta said.
"Dr. Martin Luther King warned us that racism threatened the very foundation of our democracy. Racism began with slavery, the oppression of workers, the subjugation of women and children."
Huerta said that a national effort is needed to save the United States' democracy from fascism and to end the racism which "is so ingrained in our body politic."
"We have no choice but to heal."
Patrisse Cullors
Cullors is an artist, political strategist, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, and author of the upcoming "An Abolitionist's Handbook: 12 Steps to Changing Yourself and the World." She chose a quote from King's "Letter from a Birmingham Jail."
Why did Cullors pick that quote?
"On January 6, the world witnessed a failed attempted coup by White supremacists extremists. These are the same people who have taunted, humiliated and threatened Black Lives Matter members and our leadership. And while these White supremacists are scary and dangerous, our movement has historically seen the White liberal as a barrier to the freedom of Black people," Cullors said.
"To keep it plain. We need White folks to show up. Showing up in more ways than just saying 'Black Lives Matter' or putting 'Black Lives Matter' on their social media," Cullors added.
"We need white folks to show up by following the leadership of Black folks, the very same Black folks who have transformed this country over and over again. On this MLK day let's remind ourselves that Black people deserve dignity, care and power."
Ogwumike is a WNBA player and president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association. She chose the following quote:
Why did Ogwumike pick those words?
"It is not enough for good people to know they are good for goodness to take place," she said. "We must hold ourselves to actionable accountability that plants the seeds for sustainable change; allowing both its roots and branches to grow over time, naturally and intentionally."
Nihad Awad
Awad is the national executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. He chose a quote from King's book "A Gift of Love: Sermons from Strength to Love and Other Preachings."
Why did Awad pick those words?
He said the quote speaks to the "five years of indoctrination and lies by (President) Donald Trump and his enablers created a poisonous environment in which millions of Americans believe in falsehoods and conspiracy theories that make our society and the world less stable and less peaceful."
Sruti Suryanarayanan
Suryanarayanan is a spokesperson for the advocacy group South Asian Americans Leading Together. They chose a few sentences from King's 1967 book "Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?"