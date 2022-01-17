Here are the Martin Luther King Jr. words that inspire today's social justice leaders

(CNN) More than a half a century has passed since the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial calling for freedom and equality -- and the fight for social justice appears to be far from over.

Activists and athletes fighting for equality in the Black, Latino, Asian American, Native American and Muslim American communities took a moment to reflect on King's words when asked by CNN last year.

Each of the activists and athletes who spoke with CNN selected a quote from the civil rights movement leader and shared why it resonates with them. Here are their responses, some of which have been edited for clarity:

Dolores Huerta

"We are now experiencing the coming to the surface of a triple prong sickness that has been lurking within our body politic from its very beginning. That is the sickness of racism, excessive materialism and militarism." - Martin Luther King Jr.

Why did Huerta pick that quote?

"Racism is a sickness. Many Americans with that sickness stormed the nation's Capitol recently as racism feeds fascism. Racism stems from ignorance and creates, hate, fear violence and destruction," Huerta said.

"Dr. Martin Luther King warned us that racism threatened the very foundation of our democracy. Racism began with slavery, the oppression of workers, the subjugation of women and children."

Huerta said that a national effort is needed to save the United States' democracy from fascism and to end the racism which "is so ingrained in our body politic."

"We have no choice but to heal."

Patrisse Cullors

"First, I must confess that over the past few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro's great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen's Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate who is more devoted to 'order' than to justice." -Martin Luther King Jr.

Why did Cullors pick that quote?

"On January 6, the world witnessed a failed attempted coup by White supremacists extremists. These are the same people who have taunted, humiliated and threatened Black Lives Matter members and our leadership. And while these White supremacists are scary and dangerous, our movement has historically seen the White liberal as a barrier to the freedom of Black people," Cullors said.

"To keep it plain. We need White folks to show up. Showing up in more ways than just saying 'Black Lives Matter' or putting 'Black Lives Matter' on their social media," Cullors added.

"We need white folks to show up by following the leadership of Black folks, the very same Black folks who have transformed this country over and over again. On this MLK day let's remind ourselves that Black people deserve dignity, care and power."

Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will." - Martin Luther King Jr.

Why did Ogwumike pick those words?

"It is not enough for good people to know they are good for goodness to take place," she said. "We must hold ourselves to actionable accountability that plants the seeds for sustainable change; allowing both its roots and branches to grow over time, naturally and intentionally."

Nihad Awad

Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity." - Martin Luther King Jr.

Why did Awad pick those words?

He said the quote speaks to the "five years of indoctrination and lies by (President) Donald Trump and his enablers created a poisonous environment in which millions of Americans believe in falsehoods and conspiracy theories that make our society and the world less stable and less peaceful."

Sruti Suryanarayanan