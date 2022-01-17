Los Angeles nurse dies after being attacked at bus stop

(CNN) A woman is dead after she was violently attacked while waiting for a bus in downtown last week, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

She was a longtime nurse who "worked tirelessly and selflessly" according to her employer.

Police ​say they responded Thursday ​around 5:15 a.m. to a call of an assault at a bus stop near Union Station. "Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect, later identified as Kerry Bell, had struck the victim in the face, causing her to fall to the ground and sustain a fractured skull," according to LAPD.

Police and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority released photos of the suspect to officers in the area. About 90 minutes later, they found Bell, who is homeless, asleep near the scene, according to police. They say the attack was "without provocation and for no reason." Bell was taken into custody. It is not clear if he has legal representation yet.

Los Angeles County offices are closed Monday due to the holiday.

