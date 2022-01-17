A Tennessee jury orders Cracker Barrel to pay man $9.4 million after he was served glass filled with a chemical

(CNN) A jury in Marion County, Tennessee, ordered Cracker Barrel to pay a man $9.4 million after it found the company at fault for serving him a glass filled with a chemical instead of water.

The size of the award may be capped due to a Tennessee law on civil damages.

"The jury returned a verdict for compensatory damages of $4.3 million in just 30 minutes -- one of the fastest verdicts we have ever seen -- and awarded punitive damages of $5 million after only 10 minutes of additional deliberation," Plaintiff William Cronnon's attorney Thomas Greer said in an interview with CNN.

"The speed of the verdict, combined with an amount in excess of what we asked, speaks to just how dangerous the Cracker Barrel policy was," Greer said.

Cracker Barrel said it was "disappointed" with the award.

