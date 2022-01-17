(CNN) We all know moms will go above and beyond to support their children but Donna Kelce went further than most on Sunday.

With both of her sons, Travis and Jason Kelce, playing in the two separate NFL playoff games on the same day, Donna somehow managed to attend both.

She started in Florida to watch Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles lose 31-15 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before flying to Missouri to see Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21.

The journey, which was tracked on Twitter by the NFL, wasn't an easy one. She had to hop on a rickshaw outside Raymond James Stadium which took her to her Uber to the airport. Her flight was then delayed by 30 minutes and, typically, it had been raining.

But nothing seemed to be stopping Donna on Sunday and she made it to Arrowhead Stadium just in time to see Travis throw his first touchdown pass in the NFL.

Read More