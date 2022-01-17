Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to Arsenal from AFCON for 'in-depth exams'

(CNN) Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is returning to Arsenal from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for further medical tests having been diagnosed with "cardiac lesions" following a positive Covid-19 test.

Striker Aubameyang and Gabon teammate Mario Lemina, who plays for French club Nice, both tested positive for Covid-19 on January 6 upon arrival in Cameroon for the ongoing AFCON tournament.

It comes after both players, along with Axel Meyé, who plays for Moroccan club Ittihad Tanger, were ruled out of Gabon's 1-1 draw against Ghana with "heart lesions" detected during medical examinations.

In a statement on Thursday, Gabon's football federation said the pair are being placed at their clubs' disposal "to conduct in-depth exams."

Previously Gabon coach Patrice Neveu had told reporters that the "virus has left some residue on the MRI tests that they underwent."

