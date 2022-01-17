Former Ukrainian president lands in Kyiv to face treason case

Kyiv, Ukraine Ukraine's former president Petro Poroshenko landed in Kyiv on Monday to face treason charges in a case he says was trumped up by allies of his successor, President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a brief stand-off at border control after arriving on a flight from Warsaw, Poroshenko accused border guards of taking away his passport. He later emerged to a crowd of thousands of cheering and flag-waving supporters outside the airport.

Poroshenko's return sets up a showdown with President Zelensky's government in what critics say is an ill-judged distraction as Ukraine braces for a possible Russian military offensive and seeks the support of its Western allies.

Western diplomats called for political unity in Ukraine before the arrival of Poroshenko, who was president from 2014 until 2019.

Poroshenko, 56, is being investigated for alleged treason linked to the financing of Russian-backed separatist fighters through illegal coal sales in 2014-15. He could face 15 years in prison if convicted. His party accused Zelensky of a reckless attempt to silence political opposition.

