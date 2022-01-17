Since Valentine’s Day gifts are all about showing someone how much you love and care about them, don’t you want them to be extra, extra sweet? To help give you some inspiration, we rounded up 35 gift ideas that will show them just how much they mean to you.

Want more ideas? Check out our Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him, for her and for anyone in a long-distance relationship, as well as jewelry gifts and lingerie gifts.

Valentine’s Day gifts for him

Parachute Waffle Robe ($129; parachutehome.com)

Parachute Waffle Robe Parachute

After lots of time at home, chances are your man needs a serious robe upgrade. This unisex style from Parachute is available in lovely earth tones and is light enough for summer but snuggly enough to keep him warm through the winter.

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer ($16.99, originally $18.99; amazon.com)

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer Amazon

If his home office is beginning to look more like a hoarder’s den, he might need this electronic organizer so he can keep all his cords, adapters and cables all in one place.

Ugg Ascot Slipper (starting at $69.90, originally starting at $109.95; nordstrom.com)

Ugg Ascot Slipper Nordstrom

Uggs are very hot right now, and these Ugg slippers for guys are one of Nordstrom’s bestsellers for good reason. The rubber sole ensures he can do anything from run errands to walk the dog, and Ugg’s signature wool lining will keep his feet cozy.

Better Together Personalized Book of Love ($40; uncommongoods.com)

Better Together Personalized Book of Love Uncommon Goods

For a romantic and heartfelt gift this Valentine’s Day, you can completely personalize this book of love. Customize the cover design, names, genders and unique characteristics to tailor this book to fit your unique relationship.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook ($27.80, originally $34; amazon.com)

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon

This reusable notebook is perfect for the guy who’s taking online classes or loves taking handwritten notes for work. When you use the included pen, notes can be uploaded to the cloud or your computer, and once the notebook is full you can simply wipe it clean with a damp cloth and start all over.

Apple AirTag ($29; amazon.com)

Apple AirTag Jacob Krol/CNN

If he’s always losing his things, snag him a few Apple AirTags, which will help him track things that he lost. Just be sure to get some accessories to go along with the AirTags.

Solo Stove Yukon ($484.99, originally $599.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Yukon Solo Stove

This fire pit from Solo Stove creates a nearly smokeless fire so he can spend some quality time in the backyard without smelling like smoke for days and days.

Sondiko Butane Torch ($21.59, originally $23.99; amazon.com)

Sondiko Butane Torch Amazon

For his next crème brûlée or BBQ adventure, this easy-to-use butane torch is a kitchen essential.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) ($169, originally $179; amazon.com)

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Amazon

With upgraded features such as Spatial Audio and a more ergonomic design, these brand-new AirPods are for the person who wants a better listening experience than with second-generation AirPods but aren’t quite willing to shell out the cash for AirPods Pro.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($26.99; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon

The old saying is the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so this Valentine’s Day give him this sandwich maker that can whip up a breakfast sandwich in just minutes. This quick and easy maker will cook your egg, bread and meat all at once for a delicious sandwich any time of the day.

Our Place Always Pan ($145; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Always Pan Our Place

Does the man in your life need more than a simple breakfast sandwich to get full? The Always Pan, which we absolutely love, is as useful as it is beautiful, acting as a nonstick pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet and more.

Truff Hot Sauce ($17.98; truff.com and amazon.com)

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce Amazon

For the spice-loving guy, this delicious hot sauce is infused with black truffle and agave nectar for a rich and intriguing flavor. Have a serious hot sauce fiend in your life? He’ll love you for giving him Truff’s variety pack, which comes with three different truffle hot sauces with varying spice levels.

Tushy Classic 3.0 ($99, originally $129; hellotushy.com)

Tushy Classic 3.0 Tushy

It might seem like an odd present to give this Valentine’s Day, but trust us, anyone you give a Tushy bidet will be forever grateful. With easy installation and adjustable nozzle, this simple bidet, which we named the best bidet attachment of 2021, will change how you go to the bathroom forever.

ThermoWorks Thermapen One ($105; thermoworks.com)

ThermoWorks Thermapen One Lindsay Boyers/CNN

Our pick for the best meat thermometer, the improved Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. If you’re serious about your cooking, then it’s worth the price.

Bombas Men’s Gripper Slipper ($42; bombas.com)

Bombas Men’s Gripper Slipper Bombas

If Ugg slippers aren’t his vibe (understandable), these Bombas gripper socks are a fantastic alternative. Available in a ton of funky colors, the soft brushed lining keeps his feet cozy while the grippers on the bottom keep him from slipping.

Good Chop Medium Box Subscription ($149; goodchop.com)

Good Chop Medium Box Subscription Good Chop

Want to get them some more meat to use with that new meat thermometer? We tried a variety of Good Chop’s offerings, from flat irons and filet mignons to pork chops, and were incredibly impressed with the quality, taste and quick shipping. You can get a medium box full of meats of your choosing shipped monthly to your man for just around $100.

Theragun Prime ($299; therabody.com)

Theragun Prime Theragun

If you’re shopping for a guy whose main hobby is working out, a Theragun massage gun is for you. The Theragun Prime comes with five customizable speeds and is quieter than an electric toothbrush with a 120-minute battery life. Want something a little smaller? The Theragun Mini is fantastic as well.

Carnivore Club Exotic Jerky Bouquet ($59.99; amazon.com)

Carnivore Club Exotic Jerky Bouquet Amazon

Who needs flowers when you can get him this bouquet of exotic meat sticks? This carnivorous collection features elk, bison and venison so he can snack away to new and interesting flavors.

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle ($39.99; yeti.com)

Yeti

Our pick for the best water bottle of 2021, the Yeti Rambler is incredibly sturdy and has a fantastic lid that allows you to both drink quickly and easily fill the bottle with ice and water. You can read all about it in our guide to water bottles here.

Valentine’s Day gifts for her

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson

This hair dryer will literally change the way your partner thinks about drying their hair. No longer will it be a tiresome chore that takes upward of 30 minutes. This hair dryer from Dyson is super efficient and makes drying your hair actually enjoyable. Trust us, we tried it.

Wine Chilling Coasters With Glasses, Set of 2 ($45; uncommongoods.com)

Wine Chilling Coasters With Glasses, Set of 2 Uncommon Goods

A couple who drinks wine together stays together (isn’t that the saying?), which is why this set of chilling coasters made of reclaimed granite is perfect for you and your partner. The stones neatly fit stemless wine glasses and keep chilled wine nice and cold between every sip.

“Best of Magnolia Bakery” Date Night Sampler Pack Magnolia Bakery

Shopping for someone with a sweet tooth? Then surely they’ll appreciate this date night pack from Magnolia Bakery, one of New York City’s most famous dessert spots. This sampler comes with two Valentine’s Day-themed cupcakes and two samplings of its infamous chocolate covered strawberry pudding. Yum!

Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp ($17.98; amazon.com)

Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp Amazon

If she loves all things spicy, give her this Sichuan chili sauce packed with tingly, spicy and umami flavors. Plus, it’s all natural, vegan and gluten-free.

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops ($75; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri

When shopping for jewelry for your loved one, a good rule of thumb is to always stay simple. Clean, elegant designs like these bold hoop earrings from Mejuri are timeless and can pair with nearly any outfit.

Book of the Month 3-Month Subscription ($49.99; bookofthemonth.com)

Book of the Month Subscription Book of the Month

Celebrate her inner bookworm with a subscription to Book of the Month, which can send her her own choice for the best book every single month, along with discounted classics.

Yana Body Pillow ($199; yanasleep.com)

Yana Body Pillow Yana

If you’re shopping for a woman who loves her bed possibly more than she loves you (and we say that with all due respect), this body pillow is a game changer. As one Underscored editor puts it, “Yana’s isn’t just your average long pillow; it’s an innovative U-shaped pillow that wraps around your body and contours to your curves. That’s right — a pillow that hugs you back. You haven’t known comfort until you’ve enjoyed a peaceful slumber wrapped up in a Yana.”

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven ($399; ooni.com)

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven Ooni

Got a girl who loves pizza? Why not give her her own pizza oven? We tried out the Ooni Karu 16 for ourselves and found it to be an extremely simple and delicious way to cook up a pie.

GestuelStudio Custom Line Drawing (starting at $29; etsy.com)

GestuelStudio Custom Line Drawing Etsy

A more minimalist take on your typical couple portrait, this shop creates a line drawing inspired by a photo of your choice. You can even get your names and a special date (anniversary or wedding date?) printed at the bottom.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant (starting at $98; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant Lululemon

Our pick for the best workout leggings, these cult favorites have a buttery-soft feel and stretchiness that were unlike any other legging we tested.

Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch Blanket (starting at $159; amazon.com and bigblanket.com)

Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch Blanket Big Blanket Co

Yeah, sure, they may have plenty of blankets around the house, but do they have a big blanket yet? This snuggly blanket is quite literally big enough for the whole family and comes in a whole array of colors and prints.

Aurate Diamond Bezel Necklace ($320; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate Diamond Bezel Necklace Aurate

What’s Valentine’s Day without a little bit of glitter? This simple diamond necklace is a perfect everyday piece without any cheesy hearts.

Lunya Washable Silk High-Rise Pant Set ($258; lunya.co)

Lunya Washable Silk High-Rise Pant Set Lunya

An Underscored-editor favorite, this washable silk pajama set screams luxury, and the pretty pink hue is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Bearaby Velvet Napper (starting at $289; bearaby.com)

Bearaby Velvet Napper Bearaby

Weighted blankets remain one of our favorite gifts to give, and this Bearaby in velvet? It’s a clear winner this Valentine’s Day.

CaitlynMinimalist Minimalist Name Necklace ($27.75, originally $37; etsy.com)

CaitlynMinimalist Minimalist Name Necklace Etsy

Jewelry is a classic gift, but this year you can get her an extra-special piece that displays her name. Pick from sterling silver and 18-karat gold or rose gold, plus nine different sizes, for an elegant and personalized necklace she’ll never want to take off.

Jiggy Puzzle Club ($29 per month; jiggypuzzles.com)

Jiggy Puzzle Club Jiggy

Quarantine changed us all in a number of ways, and for some people it meant becoming semi-addicted to puzzles. Jiggy’s puzzle club sends one of its gorgeous 500-piece puzzles, which often feature art from independent artists, on a monthly basis.