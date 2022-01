Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appea/USA Today Network A person walks in Overton Park on Sunday, January 16, in Memphis, Tennessee. In pictures: Snow and ice slam the East Coast

A vicious winter storm began slicing through parts of the US Southeast on Sunday, dropping freezing rain, ice and snow on cities and states that don't normally face such cold weather challenges.

Winter weather alerts extend across the eastern US -- stretching over 1,400 miles from Mississippi to Maine, an area that covers as many as 80 million people, CNN meteorologists said.