University of Michigan president fired for inappropriate relationship with university employee

(CNN) The University of Michigan removed president Mark Schlissel from his position "effective immediately" following an anonymous complaint suggesting that he "may have been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a University employee," the university said Saturday.

"After an investigation, we learned that Dr. Schlissel, over a period of years, used his University email account to communicate with that subordinate in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the University," a statement from the board of regents read.

The board said it received the complaint in December.

The university released nearly 120 pages of redacted email correspondence allegedly between the former president and the university employee. The communication highlights emails sent from both Schlissel's personal and official university email addresses to an employee referred to only as "Individual 1."

Schlissel's emails with "Individual 1" range from formal correspondence dealing with university business transactions, meetings with donors and events to more informal, personal and suggestive correspondence.

