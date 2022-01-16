A man became trapped in a chimney while allegedly attempting to enter a Maryland home

(CNN) A family in Silver Spring, Maryland, received an unfortunate surprise when they discovered a stranger was trapped inside their chimney while attempting to enter their home.

The 24-year-old man was wedged inside the chimney for at least four hours before firefighters were able to rescue him, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said in an incident summary report.

Authorities applied for fourth degree burglary charges against the suspect, whose identity will not be released until the courts accept the charges, MCPD spokeswoman Shiera Goff told CNN.

On January 8, around 3 a.m., residents inside the home called 911 to report a pounding or "knocking" sound coming from inside the home, the report said. Authorities responded to the call but did not find anyone after searching the house.

The residents called police again around 5:30 a.m. and reported hearing the same noises.

