13-year-old boy dies after presumed fentanyl exposure at his Connecticut school, police say

(CNN) A 13-year-old boy who was found unconscious after a presumed fentanyl exposure at his Hartford, Connecticut, school last week has died, police said.

The boy died Saturday at approximately 5:35 p.m. Two other male students who were also taken to a nearby hospital on Thursday were later released, police said in a news release.

The 13-year-old, who collapsed in gym class, had ingested fentanyl, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Thursday.

The city "grieves for this child lost, for his loved ones, his friends, his teachers" and the entire community at his school, Bronin said in a statement over the weekend.

"We still have much to learn about the circumstances of this tragedy, and about how a child had access to such a shocking quantity of such deadly drugs, and our police (department) will continue their investigation and seek to hold accountable the adults who ultimately are responsible for this child's death," Bronin said.

