A California city has been overtaken by birds. Lasers may be the solution to end it

(CNN) After dealing with thousands of crows roosting in downtown, Sunnyvale, California, for years, the city is taking a note from nearby Silicon Valley and going high-tech with lasers.

Mayor Larry Klein told CNN crows have roosted in the downtown area for generations, but during the pandemic the numbers have grown. The birds have become a problem for restaurants and other businesses, as well as a noise nuisance for the residential areas.

When it comes to eating outdoors, "I'll go inside unless I'm under an umbrella," resident Frank Hampton told CNN affiliate KGO-TV . "Thing is, they're not here during the day, it's just at night. It's just when they start coming around when the sun goes down."

The city has tried everything to get the birds to find a new spot, but all success has been short lived.

"We have had a falcon previously, a hawk, but it has had limited success and the crows return," Klein said.

