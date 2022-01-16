Prince Harry seeks right to pay for UK police protection when in Britain

London (CNN) Britain's Prince Harry is making a legal challenge to a UK government decision that prevents him from personally paying for police protection for himself and his family when they are in the UK, according to his legal representatives.

Harry's legal team said they had initiated the legal challenge in September of last year but decided to make that information public now "in order to set the facts straight" because of a leak in a British tabloid newspaper.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, wants to bring his son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet to visit from the United States, but he and his family are "unable to return to his home" because it is too dangerous, a legal representative said in a statement Saturday.

In particular, Harry's privately funded US security team "cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed" while they visit the UK, the representative added.

The claim follows an incident in London in the summer of 2021 when the prince's security was compromised as he left a charity event, the statement added.

