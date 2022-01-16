Somali government spokesman injured in 'odious terrorist attack,' PM says

(CNN) A Somali government spokesman was injured on Sunday in an "odious terrorist attack," the country's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said.

The Prime Minister "strongly condemns the odious terrorist attack targeting Government Spokesman, Mr Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu who sustained injuries today but is in [a] stable condition," the Somali Prime Minister said Sunday on Twitter. He also wished Moalimu a "quick recovery."

State media outlet SNTV News reported on Sunday that Moalimu was injured "in a cowardly terrorist suicide attack [that] targeted his car," in Waaberi, a district of the Banaadir region of Somalia.

Waaberi district is a neighborhood in the southwestern part of the capital city Mogadishu

While the state media report did not name a suspect or organization responsible for the attack , Somalia has been racked by terrorism from militant group Al-Shabaab -- an affiliate of al Qaeda -- in recent years.

