NYPD make arrest in connection to the death of an Asian woman who was pushed in front of a train

(CNN) Police in New York City arrested a man who allegedly pushed an Asian woman in front of an oncoming subway train Saturday morning, NYPD said in a news release.

The man, identified as 61-year-old Simon Martial, was charged with second-degree murder, NYPD said. He turned himself in to an NYPD bureau less than an hour after the incident and was taken into custody. CNN has not been yet been able to identify an attorney for Martial.

NYPD Sgt. Anwar Ishmael called the incident a "random" attack.

Police said 40-year-old Michelle Alyssa Go died after she was pushed onto the tracks of the oncoming train at Times Square 42nd Street subway station. The suspect then fled the scene, authorities said.

The incident, which took place around 9:40 a.m., was "unprovoked and the victim does not appear to have any interaction with the subject," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a Saturday news conference. An investigation is ongoing, Sewell said.

