(CNN) In an attempt to tackle pay inequality, New York City is the latest jurisdiction to require most employers to specify salary ranges for all job postings.

The mandate will go into effect in April and will apply to employers with more than four employees but excludes temporary hiring firms.

"Our new law shines a light on pay inequity," Helen Rosenthal, a former City Council member and sponsor of the bill, told CNN in a statement. "Including pay ranges in job postings allows job seekers to determine whether they will be able to support themselves and their family when they apply for a job."

Not posting the minimum and maximum salaries will be considered an "unlawful discriminatory practice" under the city's human rights law and may result in a fine of up to $125,000.

Beverly Neufeld, president of PowHer New York -- a nonprofit organization focused on economic equality for women that worked with Rosenthal on the legislation -- called it a "concrete step in eliminating the causes of wage inequality."