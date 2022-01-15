CEO of MARTA, Atlanta transportation service, dies by suicide

(CNN) Jeffrey Parker, the CEO and general manager of Atlanta transportation service MARTA, has died, according to a statement from MARTA Board of Directors Chairwoman Rita Scott.

"The MARTA Board of Directors grieves the shocking death of our GM/CEO Jeff Parker who has died by suicide," Scott said. "He was an outstanding leader and steward of MARTA whose passing leaves us all heartbroken."

Scott added MARTA's board members are "devastated at this loss as we valued Jeff's leadership and looked forward to him bringing his vision for transit to fruition."

"The entire metro Atlanta region owes him a debt of gratitude for his transformational efforts and we will not stop working to build on the foundation he created," the statement said.

MARTA -- or Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority -- has served as Atlanta's primary transportation service since the 1960s, according to its site.

