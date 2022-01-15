MLK had a dream. Trump had a mob. How two days in January offer competing visions for America

(CNN) The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has been called a socialist, a Republican, an "angry Black man" and a "teddy bear."

It's an annual ritual on the birthday of the iconic civil rights leader: Pundits offer provocative interpretations of King to make him relevant for a contemporary audience.

But these commentators won't have to work as hard this year to explain why King matters. Anyone who wants to remind Americans about the urgency of King's message can now cite January 6, 2021.

That's when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and tried to block Congress' certification of the 2020 presidential election because they wrongly believed Trump had won.

January 6 and January 15: These dueling dates are just nine days apart, yet they offer two radically different visions of what the US stands for.

Read More