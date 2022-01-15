Manchester City takes big step to defending English Premier League title after beating Chelsea

(CNN) Manchester City stretched its lead at the top of the English Premier League to 13 points after a 1-0 victory against Chelsea on Saturday.

It was talisman Kevin De Bruyne who made the difference with a beautifully crafted shot from the outside of the box after 70 minutes.

City has now won 12 league games in a row and looks strong to defend its Premier League title.

Chelsea remains in second with Liverpool one point behind with two games in hand -- Jurgen Klopp's side now looks like the only side that could challenge Pep Guardiola's title defense.

"We will not give up but if Manchester City keeps winning every game, no one can stop them," Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said after the match.

Antonio Ruediger tackles De Bruyne during the English Premier League match.

