Wisconsin Christmas parade suspect will go to trial, judge decides

(CNN) A judge has determined that Darrell Brooks, the man accused of careening his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on November 21, 2021, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others, should face trial at a preliminary hearing Friday.

There is "ample evidence on all fronts" that the state showed sufficient evidence that Brooks probably committed a felony, said Waukesha Circuit Court Commissioner Kevin Costello after hearing testimony from Waukesha Police Detective Thomas Casey.

Casey, the lead investigator in the case, said he was doing traffic control at the parade and that he also reviewed video footage of the incident.

The vehicle zigzagged through the crowd and "it appears that the vehicle's intentionally aiming for people," Casey told Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper during direct questioning.

"At one point in the video, you can see the vehicle running over people. At one point there's someone on the hood of the car where the vehicle jams on its brakes, appears to have the person come off the hood of the car and then continues driving and drives over that person. As it gets to the 400 block it hits another group of people and then continues driving westbound," Casey said.

