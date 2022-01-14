Dramatic video shows an officer fatally shoot a man who was driving a backhoe into homes and cars

(CNN) Dramatic video released Thursday by the New Jersey Office of Attorney General shows the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man when police officers tried to stop him as he was driving a construction backhoe into cars and homes in the city of Vineland last month.

On December 18 at about 5 a.m., Vineland police responded to a call of a man driving a backhoe in an erratic manner, Peter Aseltine, spokesperson for the attorney general's office, said in a news release

The man in the backhoe, Joshua Gonzalez, a 20-year-old from Melville, was killed, according to the release.

Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck's office released several officer body-worn camera videos, 911 call recordings, home surveillance video and cellphone videos of the events.

"The police officers attempted to stop him for approximately 30 minutes, during which time Mr. Gonzalez caused extensive damage to several residences and vehicles, including three police cars, an ambulance, and an occupied civilian vehicle," the release said.

One of the cars hit by the backhoe had a woman inside.

