Choomba, 59-year-old gorilla, dies at Atlanta zoo

(CNN) Choomba, "one of the founding members of the gorilla population at Zoo Atlanta," died Thursday at 59, the zoo announced on its website.

Veterinary staff "had been monitoring Choomba closely in recent days following a marked decline in her physical condition due to advanced arthritis and other age-related complications," said a zoo statement.

"Given her poor prognosis and with concern for her comfort and quality of life, the teams made the extremely difficult decision to euthanize her," the statement said.

Choomba arrived at Zoo Atlanta in the 1980s and was the matriarch of four generations of gorillas, said the zoo statement.

