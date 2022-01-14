(CNN) Authorities in Fresno County, California, have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering his missing girlfriend, whose body has still not been found more than a month after she was last seen.

Ramon Jimenez, 41, is being held in the Fresno County Jail on charges of murder and domestic violence after the disappearance of 30-year-old Missy Hernandez, also known as Missy Perez, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Hernandez's body has not been located, authorities said in a news conference Thursday. But Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp indicated her office is confident it can successfully prosecute the case, even without a body. It will be the first time in Fresno County a murder case is prosecuted without a body since 1974, said Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.

It's unclear if Jimenez had legal representation who would comment on his behalf.

Smittcamp said Thursday Jimenez had appeared in court with a public defender, but his arraignment was continued and his next hearing was set for March 22, at which point an attorney would officially be appointed to his case. The Fresno County Public Defender's Office declined to comment Friday.

