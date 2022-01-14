Prosecutors say three women assaulted Delta security officer in New York after being denied boarding

(CNN) Prosecutors say three "belligerent" women were indicted for allegedly punching and kicking a Delta security officer at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after being told they would be denied boarding for a flight to Puerto Rico in September of last year.

The three women from Long Island -- Jordan Nixon, Janessa Torres and Johara Zavala -- were indicted by a federal grand jury on one count each of assault of an air carrier employee with security duties, according to the indictment unsealed Thursday. They were arraigned Thursday, pleaded not guilty, and were released on $25,000 bond with a family member as a suretor.

"As alleged, the defendants viciously assaulted an airline security officer by beating him to the floor with his radio and then kicking and punching him in the face and body while he was down," Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York (EDNY), said in a press release Thursday. "The extreme and aggressive behavior in connection with our air travel is out of control," he continued, saying his office has a "zero tolerance" policy for such violent conduct.

Authorities describe the September incident saying a gate agent informed the flight crew of the "belligerent" conduct of the three women, and it was determined they could not board the flight, the press release from EDNY said. When asked by a security officer to leave the jetway, one defendant allegedly struck the security officer "repeatedly with his own radio," and after he fell to the ground all three allegedly punched and kicked him while he was on the floor, the release stated.

