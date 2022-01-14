Baltimore state's attorney indicted on charges of perjury and making false statements on mortgage applications

(CNN) The chief prosecutor for the city of Baltimore has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on loan applications for the purchase of two vacation homes in Florida, according to court documents filed Thursday.

State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is facing perjury charges over documents she submitted to apply for loans against her retirement plan in 2020, according to the indictment. In doing so, allegedly she used a withdrawal option created under the CARES Act, passed to help people who were financially impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the indictment, when Mosby applied for two loans against her 457(b) retirement plan, she signed documents that indicated she "experienced adverse financial consequences" due to Covid-19. However, the indictment said her gross income in 2020 was $247,955.58, an increase of nearly $10,000 from the previous year.

