Hottest team in the NBA right now? Grizzlies make it 11 straight wins, the latest against the Timberwolves

(CNN) Is Memphis the NBA's hottest team right now?

The Grizzlies won their 11th straight game on Thursday night, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves at home, 116-108.

Desmond Bane scored 21 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 20 points and had five blocks, while John Konchar had a big double-double off the bench with 15 points and 17 rebounds.

The win extends Memphis' franchise-best winning streak to 11 games and means they have now won 21 of their last 25 games.

"It's all about attention to details," Minnesota coach Chris Finch said . "It's all about the small things. It's all about the winning plays. ... You're going to be in close games, and that's going to win you games, and that, right now, is not what we're doing."

