NFL down to one Black head coach as Houston Texans fire David Culley after just one season

(CNN) Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is the only Black head coach in the NFL after the Houston Texans fired David Culley after just one season in charge.

"I came to this difficult but necessary decision after reviewing our football operation. While a change after one season is unusual, we had philosophical differences over the long-term direction and vision for our program moving forward.

"We appreciate Coach Culley for helping us navigate through a difficult season, but it is my responsibility to make decisions that I feel are best for our organization. The search for the next coach of the Houston Texans will begin immediately."

Culley's task at the Texans job looked an uphill journey ever since he was hired before the start of the season.

Watson had requested a trade from the team before the 66-year-old was hired, and star defensive lineman and pillar of the organization J.J. Watt was released just weeks after.

But despite the turmoil the team was in, Culley managed to rally his players and the Texans seemed to play above their station.

In a statement released announcing his firing, Culley said he "loved every minute" of being head coach of the Texans.

Culley shouts from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers.

"I appreciate the players and coaches for staying the course with me through the ups and downs of our season," he said

"I'm disappointed we didn't win more games and I won't have a chance to improve on the lessons I've learned, but I fully understand this is a bottom-line business and I didn't do enough. I want to thank the McNair Family and Nick Caserio for giving me this opportunity, I am forever grateful for the experience.

"I wish this team and organization the best, they are building a special program and I truly believe the future is bright for Texans fans."

It leaves Steelers coach Tomlin as the only Black NFL head coach, after Culley was relieved of his duties and Brian Flores was fired from the Miami Dolphins.

Culley is the sixth head coach to be fired after the conclusion of the 2021 season, after Flores was fired from the Dolphins, Mike Zimmer from the Minnesota Dolphins, Vic Fangio from the Denver Broncos, Joe Judge from the New York Giants and Matt Nagy from the Chicago Bears.