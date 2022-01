NFL down to one Black head coach as Houston Texans fire David Culley after just one season

(CNN) Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is the only Black head coach in the NFL after the Houston Texans fired David Culley after just one season in charge.

"Earlier today, I met with David Culley and Tim Kelly to inform them we will be moving in a different direction at the head coach and offensive coordinator positions," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said

"I came to this difficult but necessary decision after reviewing our football operation. While a change after one season is unusual, we had philosophical differences over the long-term direction and vision for our program moving forward.

"We appreciate Coach Culley for helping us navigate through a difficult season, but it is my responsibility to make decisions that I feel are best for our organization. The search for the next coach of the Houston Texans will begin immediately."

