New Delhi (CNN) At least nine people were killed and 36 others injured after a passenger train derailed in India's West Bengal state late Thursday, according to the railway operator.

Indian Railways spokesperson Rajesh Bajpai said four out of 12 carriages on the interstate express train veered off the track in the state's Jalpaiguri district.

"It looks like there are no more people trapped in the carriages," said another railway spokesperson, Gurmeet Kaur. Workers were restoring the track to allow other trains to pass, he added.

Initial assessments suggest there was a crack in the tracks, CNN affiliate News-18 reported , citing local authorities.

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was "deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident."

