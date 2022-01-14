Denmark's former defense minister charged with leaking state secrets

(CNN) Denmark's former defense minister has been charged with leaking state secrets, he said in a statement Friday.

It's unclear exactly what Claus Hjort Frederiksen, a current opposition lawmaker, said or revealed -- or when he allegedly did so.

Frederiksen, who also served as chairman of the Intelligence Services Committee, alleged that he was being charged for "violating the limits of my freedom of speech."

"I have spoken out as a Member of Parliament on a political issue, and I have nothing further to add at present," Fredriksen said in a statement released by his political party, Venstre. "But I could never dream of doing anything that could harm Denmark or Denmark's interests."

Frederiksen's announcement comes just days after news surfaced that Denmark's former spy chief, Lars Findsen, was sitting in jail due to similar allegations.

Read More