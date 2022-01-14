A Wayfair sale is always something to look out for, and now the home goods retailer has kicked off a 72-Hour Clearance event featuring major savings on home decor, bedding, furniture, lighting and more. Think up to 60% off a ton of items, like bedding, living room and outdoor seating, bathroom upgrade and lighting.

We’ve picked out some of our favorites from the sale, but you can check out these picks below and then shop the rest over at Wayfair.

Wade Logan Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier ($98.99, originally $147; wayfair.com)

Upgrade your dining room or entryway with this statement chandelier, which has Space Age-style fixtures and a whole lot of style.

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven ($64.90, originally $93.25; wayfair.com)

A dutch oven is one of the most versatile pieces you can buy for your kitchen, whether you’re a beginner or pro chef. Lodge makes some of the best around, and it’s hard not to love them even more when they’re on sale.

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set ($199.95, originally $575; wayfair.com)

Cuisinart’s sophisticated 11-piece set comes with a stockpot, two saucepans, a saute pan, two skillets and a steamer basket for all your kitchen needs. They’re not non-stick, but they’re safe for metal utensils, have cool-touch handles, and are oven- and dishwasher-safe.

Delta Trinsic Shower Faucet ($190.12, originally $257.90; wayfair.com)

Upgrade your shower with this modern matte black showerhead, which has an intuitive temperature control and go-with-anything aesthetics.

Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte ($309.95, originally $44; wayfair.com)

This Staub is the upgraded version of your handy dutch oven, and it’s perfect for this slow-cooking, braising time of year. The special lid design keeps all the moisture flowing back into the dish, too.

Corrigan Studio Kidham 68-Inch Wide Sideboard ($929.99, originally $1,977; wayfair.com)

This retro-glam sideboard adds extra storage to your living room or dining room, and it looks gorgeous doing it, too.

Zipcode Design Don Seating Group with Cushions ($439.99, originally $820; wayfair.com)

Use winter downtime to get your patio all decked out for warmer weather and sunshine in a few months. Right now, this comfy rattan set is almost 50% off on Wayfair.

Gotham Steel Hammered Copper 15-Piece Ceramic Non Stick Cookware Set ($172.85, originally $229.99; wayfair.com)

Outfit a kitchen in one go (elegantly!) with this 15-piece set of copper pots and pans, which offer cool-touch handles and are both dishwasher- and oven-safe as well.

Three Posts Wickham 16-Piece Dinnerware Set ($44.41, originally $79.99; wayfair.com)

Made up of dinner plates, salad plates, mugs and pasta bowls, this dinnerware set comes equipped with everything four people need for a hearty meal. Matte black keeps the tablescape looking modern and the food looking Instagram-worthy.

Sweet 10-Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress ($389.99, originally $599.99; wayfair.com)

This top-rated mattress has garnered 4.9 stars for its supportive coils, memory-foam-like comfort, and great price tag (now even better).

Pimpernel William Morris Ottoman Tray ($17.07, originally $20; wayfair.com)

William Morris patterns are iconic for a reason, and this tray makes for a pretty statement whether you’re using it as a cocktail tray on your bar cart or carrying your dinner out to stream while you watch Netflix.

Denmark 10-Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set ($154.99, originally $179.99; wayfair.com)

It’s hard to turn down pink pots and pans, especially when they’re elegantly designed and on sale. They get top marks for being nonstick and stackable, though they’re made for handwashing only.

Etta Avenue Isaiah Geometric Handmade White Area Rug ($124.99, originally $244; wayfair.com)

This plush rug is perfect for sinking your feet into on a cold day, whether you’re getting up from the sofa or taking your first steps out of bed. Plus, the cream color goes with anything and everything.

Tucker Murphy Pet Kaylor Mid Century Modern Dog Sofa ($74.98, originally $101.99; wayfair.com)

This streamlined dog sofa is designed to be comfortable for your four-legged friend, as well as to be a stylish accessory in your living room.

Mercury Row Uecker Modern Wall Mirror ($156.99, originally $240; wayfair.com)

This minimalist mirror complements any decor style and is almost $100 off, meaning there’s a lot to love about this bargain.

Unique Appliances Classic Retro Refrigerator ($999, originally $1,099.99; wayfair.com)

We’re here for retro fridges (especially ones with built-in wine racks), and this one is a straight-up discounted beauty in robin’s egg.

Grayleigh Flannigan Task Chair ($144.99, originally $162.99; wayfair.com)

This studious chair works great in the office or as part of an open-WFH plan, thanks to its supreme comfort and classic good looks.

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor ($73.88, originally $180; wayfair.com)

Get a ton done in the kitchen, even when your square footage is challenged. This set has both a blender and a food processor so you can knock out salsas, smoothies, and even crush ice for frozen margaritas.