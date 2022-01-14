This weekend, you’ll find a deal on a variation of our pick for best Wi-Fi router, discounted pet products from Wild One and savings on all the home goods you need from Wayfair. All that and more below.

Wayfair Wayfair

A new year means new home decor from Wayfair. The mega home retailer is hosting its first 72-Hour Clearance Sale of 2022, so you can save big on all the furniture you need for your bedroom, living room, kitchen, patio and beyond. Or, if you’re just looking to add a few new touches to your space, shop deals on wall art, area rugs, storage solutions and even pet essentials.

Adidas Adidas

Save on sneakers, apparel and more during Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering up to 40% off sale items during its newly extended New Year’s promo. Sneakers, activewear, loungewear, masks and more are all on offer as part of the sale. Just be sure to stock up now before your faves sell out — and before this deal is over.

Wild One Wild One

Wild One makes some of the cutest pet toys and accessories around, and now you can show your pup (and your wallet) a little love with a discount on a range of the brand’s ultra-cute yet functional pet gear. The Sample Sale features up to 40% off some of Wild One’s bestsellers, including the Harness, Leash, Collar and loads of toys and treats. Just be sure to fetch your favorites soon, as inventory is limited.

Eero Pro 6 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System ($479, originally $599; amazon.com)

Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System Amazon

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System. The highly rated system is down to $479, and it’s ideal for large spaces and big households, as it supports 75-plus devices over 6,000 square feet. Not to mention, Eero happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Free People Free People

Free People is a one-stop shop when it comes to cozy sweaters, a dress restock and comfy, stylish activewear, and now for a limited time, it’s even more affordable to stock up on the brand’s styles. The sale section is currently an additional 25% off through Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. ET, so be sure to check out with your favorite boho-chic items before they’re gone.

More deals to shop

• Discounts are currently up to 70% off over at Anthropologie right now: Think savings on candles, trousers, sweaters and more.

• Save $29 on L.L.Bean’s classic around-the-house moccasins, bringing down the price to just $50.

• Take up to 80% off all that glitters (and the rest of it too) during BaubleBar’s 80% off sale, plus a stack-and-save promo: Just use the code STACKING20 to save 20% on two or more bracelet purchases.

• Upgrade your mattress with $250 off any purchase of $1,500 over at Leesa.

• Take 40% off select light gear at Columbia with the outfitter’s major sale going on now.

• If you’re kicking off 2022 with some fitness resolutions in mind, you can save $250 off the Hydrow at-home rowing machine and get a free Machine Mat from now through Jan. 23.

• Luxe, maximialist loafers, mules, slides and more are currently all on sale at Birdies — just be sure to shop before your size is sold out.

• Keep your carpets and floors spotless with Amazon’s sale on Orek and Hoover appliances.

• Swap your purchased smoothie for the DIY version (with way less sugar), courtesy of Amazon’s 20% off sale on Breville juicers and blenders.

• Take another 25% off your Toms purchase right now, making it the perfect time to stock up on shoes for spring and summer. ​​

Deals you may have missed

Athleta Athleta

Whether you’re looking for activewear to sport during winter workouts or athleisure to wear during the rest of your day, you can find quality pieces from Athleta. And now a wide range of cold weather staples on the site are up to 50% off for the brand’s Winter Wardrobe Event, no code needed. It’s all the motivation you need to stock up on leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more.

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Amazon

Amazon is giving you a great excuse to stock up on a range of items that your makeup bag, medicine cabinet and even kitchen may be lacking. Right now when you buy $75 worth of a seemingly random assortment of home and personal care items, you’ll get $15 off your purchase. Among the deals: our pick for best face moisturizer, body lotion for dry winter skin, hair care, cosmetics, razors and even some snacks. Browse through all the deals here; it shouldn’t be too tough to get your cart total up to the $75 threshold.

Amazon Basics 8-Pack AA Rechargeable Batteries ($15.99, originally $18.98; amazon.com)

AmazonBasics Rechargeable AA Batteries Amazon

You can never have too many batteries on hand, so stock up while they’re on sale. Right now at Amazon you can save on an eight-pack of rechargeable AA Amazon Basics batteries — not to mention the amount you’ll save by reusing them over and over as opposed to buying disposable batteries. You’ll never want for power again.

Gap Gap

It’s a great time to shop at Gap, since the brand has just kicked off a new flash sale. Use the code GREAT to snag an extra 50% off markdowns, up to 75% off total, and take 40% off regular styles with code MORE. So don’t miss your chance to pick up all the styles you need for winter and beyond at a major discount.

Instant Pot Duo Plus (starting at $99.95, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Instant Pot Duo Plus Amazon

If you somehow have yet to jump on the Instant Pot bandwagon, today’s your best chance to remedy that; the Instant Pot Duo Plus is on sale at Amazon. You can snag a 6-quart model for $99.95, and start enjoying the convenience of this 9-in-1 multicooker. It functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer — suffice it to say, it’s well positioned to become your new kitchen MVP. Also marked down: The highly rated Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer and the brand’s single-serve coffee maker.

Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case With Midnight Sport Band ($229, originally $279; walmart.com)

Apple Watch SE Apple

If you’ve had your eye on an Apple Watch, you can save on the SE 40-millimeter GPS version right now at Walmart . The black model with a midnight Sport Band is down to $229 — that’s about $50 off the list price of $279. But don’t take your time here; on-sale Apple Watches often sell out fast.

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle

Sleep well in the new year with savings on Tuft & Needle mattresses and more. Through Jan. 17, you can take 15% off tons of sleep essentials, no promo code needed. It’s the ideal time to save on a new mattress, bedding, pillows, extra blankets and more. There’s even a discounted dog bed to get your four-legged friends in on the savings.

Kate Spade Kate Spade

A new year calls for a new handbag, thanks to the deals at Kate Spade’s latest sale. Right now clearance styles at the retailer are an extra 30% off for a limited time with code LNGWKND. Just note: This early access promo goes wide to everyone by Friday, so be sure to scoop up your favorite styles soon.

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Brooklinen makes some of the most coveted bed and bath linens around — not to mention loungewear and other cozy chic home items — and right now you can score it all at a discount. At the brand’s Comforter Event, you’ll get 15% off all comforters and weighted blankets. Meanwhile, everything else on the site is 10% off. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, but this annual sale ends soon, so hurry.

Wyze Smart Scale ($28.88, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Wyze Smart Scale Wyze

The Wyze Smart Scale, our pick for best smart scale, knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $28.88 for it on Amazon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health and Google Fit to track your measurements. Read more in our full review here.

Casper Original Mattress Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start the new year off with a new mattress. Casper is offering up to 50% off select mattresses, bedding and more during the Last Call Sale. Here you’ll find increased savings on previous versions of the brand’s coveted mattresses, along with sheet sets, coverlets, pillows and blankets. Even a few bed frames and sleep masks are marked down. Just be extra sure of your purchase before you buy; many items are final sale.

Hydro Flask Hydro Flask

Drink in some deals on several items from Hydro Flask. Several of the brand’s beloved water bottles are 25% off in certain sizes and colors — it’s the sale for you if your goal is to stay hydrated in the new year. You’ll also find deals on lids, tumblers, boots, mugs and more.

Bass Pro Shops Bass Pro Shops

Whether your winter plans include heading outdoors or staying cozy at home, you’ll find the goods you need at the Bass Pro Shops Gear Up for the New Year sale event, happening now through Jan. 19. Boots, base layers and outerwear for the whole family (from top brands like Columbia and Under Armour, no less), not to mention cozy bedding and slippers, are all marked down. And for the outdoorsy types, fishing and hunting essentials are on sale too.

Coach Coach

Get a new handbag for a new year from Coach’s sale. Right now, the designer is taking 50% off all winter sale styles, so purses, wallets, backpacks, apparel and more are marked down to rock-bottom prices. The extra savings will only last through Jan. 17, though, so be sure to snag your favorite styles soon.