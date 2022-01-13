Even with recent rain and snow, drought in the US is setting alarming records

By Allison Chinchar, CNN Meteorologist

Updated 12:15 PM ET, Thu January 13, 2022

Water-level lines, unveiled by years of drought, are seen on the rocks of the Elephant Butte Reservoir in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, on July 9.
Cattle graze as the Tamarack Fire burns near the California-Nevada border on July 17.
These peaks of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, near Lone Pine, California, often have snow packs that last throughout the summer months. But there were none on July 18.
Cattle graze as the Tamarack Fire burns in Markleeville, California, on July 17.
Dead carp fish rot in the remaining water of a drying Little Washoe Lake in Nevada.
The Bootleg Fire illuminates smoke at night near Bly, Oregon.
A plane drops fire retardant on Harlow Ridge above the Lick Creek Fire, southwest of Asotin, Washington, on July 12. The fire started the week before and has burned more than 50,000 acres of land between Asotin County and Garfield County.
In this GeoColor image from July 12, smoke from numerous wildfires could be seen as gray-brown, in stark contrast to the white cloud cover over other parts of the continent.
Annette Garcia, director of the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue, straps ice packs onto a horse&#39;s legs to help keep him cool amid a water shortage in Indio, California.
Visitors take photos in front of a thermometer July 10 at Death Valley National Park in Death Valley, California. Death Valley is known to be a hot place, but on July 9 &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/11/weather/weather-death-valley-heat-record-california-weekend/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;it hit 130 degrees Fahrenheit&lt;/a&gt; for only the fifth time in recorded history.
Golden Davis cools off in a mister along the Las Vegas Strip on July 9. The city tied its all-time temperature record of 117 degrees Fahrenheit over the weekend.
Smoke envelops trees as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns in Doyle, California, on July 9.
Volunteers hand out water and ice at a homeless-services facility in Sacramento, California, on July 8.
A utility crew works on power lines in front of a hillside that was burned by the Salt Fire in California&#39;s Shasta County.
As the Salt Fire burns nearby, a section of the drought-stricken Shasta Lake sits mostly dry in Lakehead, California, on July 2. Firefighters were battling nearly a dozen wildfires in the region.
The exposed lake bed of the San Gabriel Reservoir is seen near Azusa, California, on June 29.
A sign is posted about watering limits in Azusa, California, on June 29.
