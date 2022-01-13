New York City mayor considering a temporary remote learning option after calling it ineffective last week

(CNN) New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that he's in talks with teachers union leadership and will consider a temporary remote learning option, less than a week after saying virtual lessons had not been effective earlier in the pandemic.

"I am working closely with the president of the UFT. And we will find the right way to educate our children in a very safe environment and if we're able to put in place a temporarily remote option, we're welcome to do so," Adams said during a news conference.

He added that while he's willing to talk with teachers union leadership about a remote learning option, his goal remains to keep children in school.

"I want children in school because it's not only the academics. You hear me say it all the time, it is the holistic approach the full development of the personhood of the children. All the experts state they should be in school," Adams said.

The comments contrasted with what the mayor told CNN's Anderson Cooper last Friday, when he said that a remote learning option to slow the current spread of Covid-19 in the city didn't make sense to him, particularly because virtual lessons earlier in the pandemic were not effective. He added that it negatively impacted children without proper access to Wi-Fi and technology, and that would need time to build out.

Read More