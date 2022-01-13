College enrollment has been dropping. The pandemic has made it worse

(CNN) College campuses have fewer students on them, and it's not just because of remote learning. There are about 1 million fewer college students enrolled since before the pandemic began, according to a report released Thursday.

Undergraduate enrollment declined by 3.1% or more than 465,000 students between fall 2020 and fall 2021, according to the report released by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center . A look at the past two years of the pandemic shows there are an estimated 1,025,600 fewer undergraduate students than were enrolled in fall 2019.

"That's about a six and a half percent decline, which is the largest two-year drop that we've ever seen, at least in the last 50 years in the US for undergraduates. It's about twice as steep a decline as the previous largest," said Doug Shapiro, the executive director of the center, a research arm of the National Student Clearinghouse.

The last time there was a decline like this was in 2013, when enrollments were coming off "an all-time high driven by the Great Recession," Shapiro told CNN. That's normal, he said, as more people tend to enroll in college during a recession to better themselves and their skills. When recessions end, enrollments go down and people tend to get back to work, he added.

This recent decline is part of a larger trend of fewer undergraduate students enrolling over the past decade, Shapiro said.

Read More