The creator of the viral Black fetus image will have his illustrations published in a book

This image by Nigerian illustrator Chidiebere Ibe of a Black fetus in the womb went viral last December. Still a medical student, Ibe will now have some of his illustrations published in a clinical handbook.

After seeing his illustrations, medical student Malone Mukwende invited Ibe to collaborate with him on the second edition of his book "Mind the Gap: A clinical handbook of signs and symptoms in Black and Brown Skin." "Chidiebere's work was refreshing as it showed that there is a future where there'll be representation in textbooks," said Mukwende.

Hide Caption 2 of 10

Ibe only started creating medical illustrations in 2020. On White skin, chicken pox is known to appear as red spots. Here, he depicts how chicken pox might appear on dark skin, with hyperpigmentation.

Ibe is creative director at the Association of Future African Neurosurgeons and all his illustrations are of Black people. "Even if I'm working on anatomy, I would try as much as possible to (do) this on a Black person. So, it is a deliberate act," he says.

Dr. Jenna Lester, an assistant professor in the department of dermatology at the University of California, San Francisco, and director of the university's Skin of Color program, describes Ibe's illustrations as "incredible."

"The more you expose yourself to different manifestations of something, the better able you are to diagnose it," says Lester.

Seborrheic dermatitis is a common rash that causes red, scaly, greasy skin. However, on people with dark skin, the affected area may instead appear lighter than the surrounding skin.

Ibe says that he wants diversity in medical illustrations to "become the norm" so that when medical students "become qualified physicians, they will have a better way of diagnosing their patients. Once that is accepted into the system, I believe that there will be a better healthcare delivery. I believe that the disparities in healthcare will be less." Pictured, warts on Black skin.

Even in Nigeria, White skin images dominate the medical literature, says Ibe. His goal is to set up a network of African illustrators.