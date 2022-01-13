Netflix teaming up with PGA Tour and golf's majors for 'immersive' docuseries with glittering cast of players

(CNN) Forget Netflix and chill -- it's time to pitch and putt with a new docuseries.

The streaming service announced on Wednesday it will be teaming up with the PGA Tour and golf's major championships to release an "immersive documentary series."

The series will follow the lives and stories of some of the biggest names in the sport as they compete across the globe during the 2022 season.

The announcement revealed the star-studded cast of golfers it would follow, in a series that will be produced in part by the company behind the "Drive to Survive" series in Formula One which has become so popular.

Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Tournament of Champions.

In what is a first in golf, all four governing bodies that organize golf's major championships -- Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA of America, the USGA, and The R&A -- will provide access to all four majors, as well as some of the biggest events on the PGA Tour schedule, including the Players Championship and the season-ending FedExCup.

