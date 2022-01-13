Irish police launch murder investigation after woman killed while jogging

(CNN) Irish police have launched a murder investigation after a 23-year-old school teacher was killed while running along a canal path Wednesday.

Ashling Murphy, 23, from Tullamore, central Ireland, was found beaten to death at around 4 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET) on the Grand Canal Way at Cappincur in Tullamore, police said.

"At this stage there is no information that the victim and her killer were known to each other. From inquiries we have carried out to date we believe this crime was committed by one male who acted alone," Superintendent Eamonn Curley, of Tullamore Garda Station, said in a statement.

"At scene Gardaí discovered a young woman with serious injuries. Medical attention was provided but despite the efforts of the medical team who attended, this young lady passed away," Curley's statement read. "The injuries we believe at this time are consistent with an assault."

Personnel from the family liaison unit are providing support to the family, said the statement.

Read More